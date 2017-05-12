3 arrested on felony drug charges after Sarasota traffic stop

Jeremy Lober, Derek Barket and Lauren Bennett face a slew of drug charges, including possession of heroin and methamphetamine. (Photo: Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office)

SARASOTA - The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office arrested three people on felony drug charges after a traffic stop where deputies discovered heroin, methamphetamine and prescription pills.

Jeremy Lober, Derek Parker and Lauren Bennett face a slew of drug charges, including possession of heroin and meth.

Authorities initiated a traffic stop on the three near Honore Avenue and Bridge Hampton Boulevard early Thursday morning.

Deputies smelled a strong odor of marijuana and also discovered Lorber’s license was revoked in 2014.

Authorities found several syringes, baggies, scales in the car, heroin, meth and hydromorphone in the car.

Lorber, 23, has prior charges including sale of heroin, possession of a weapon by a convicted criminal and burglary. He remains in custody on $11,200 bond.

Parker, 23, remains in custody on $5,000.

On Thursday, authorities released Bennett, 23, on $5,000 bond.

Go to the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office for more information.

© 2017 WTSP-TV