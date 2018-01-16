3 men on the run after violent Hillsborough Co. home invasion

WIMAUMA, Fla. – The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is looking for three men who invaded and stole money from a mobile home.

Around 5 a.m. Tuesday, three men broke into the home on Delia Street near North Street, the sheriff’s office said.

A robber hit one of home’s two residents on the head with a handgun, according to the sheriff’s office. The man went to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The three suspects then confronted a man sitting in his Ford Focus outside of the home, according to the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office said the men then smashed a window of the Ford, yanked the driver out of his seat and stole the car. The driver was not injured, the sheriff’s office said.

