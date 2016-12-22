3-year-old girl kept in locked box with dead bugs

Photo: WDNU

Nine people have been arrested in connection with a horrible case of child abuse after a 3-year-old girl was found locked inside a wooden box.

Sheriff's deputies found the girl when they executed a no-knock search warrant at a home in Pulaski County, Indiana Wednesday after receiving at a tip.

Nine people at the home, including the toddler's father, were arrested for charges of neglect and failure to report child abuse.

Pulaski County Sheriff Jeffrey Richwine says this is the worst case of child abuse he can recall.

"Never seen anything like this. It's one of those deals, you go there and think, 'Hopefully this is not true,'" Richwine said. "Nobody's going to have a small girl in a box, that's just not going to happen. And you go there, when they say it, you just don't believe it, you're thinking, 'My god, who would do this?'"

In court documents, Christopher Short, the toddler's father, claims he did not know anything about the toddler being put into the box...rather he says she would climb in and out by herself.

Donna Short, 42, who also lives at the home and was arrested Wednesday, stated that the little girl chooses to "stay in the box all night."

