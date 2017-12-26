WTSP
$3,000 reward offered for information on Lakeland man's homicide

Deputies with the sheriff's office responded to the Lakeland home and determined his death to be suspicious.

Samantha Mitchell , WTSP 5:30 PM. EST December 26, 2017

LAKELAND, Fla. -- The Polk County Sheriff's Office needs the public's help investigating the death of a Lakeland man. 

According to deputies, Polk County emergency operators received a call around 7:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 25, about a man found dead in his home on East Peachtree Street.

The man has since been positively identified as 59-year-old Russell L. Jackson. A $3,000 reward is being offered for information surrounding his suspicious death. 

A nearby video surveillance captured a possible suspect vehicle in the area during the incident. The suspect vehicle is described as a dark green, four-door station wagon.

Sheriff Grady Judd added, "Murder is horrible at any time of year, but to take a man's life on Christmas Day is unfathomable. We need the community's help to identify this cold-blooded killer sooner rather than later, and put him behind bars."

Jackson has an extensive criminal history, including aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Polk County Sheriff's Office Homicide Unit at (863) 298-6200.

