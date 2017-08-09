$3K reward offered for Tampa Bay murder suspect

Dejonta Jerome Felder (Photo: Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay)

TAMPA, Fla. -- A reward is being offered to help garner tips that lead to the arrest of a 22-year-old man believed connected to a July murder.

Dejonta Jerome Felder is wanted for second-degree murder with a firearm and possession of a firearm, according to a Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay news release.

Authorities say he shot 32-year-old Julius Carter several times during a fight, killing him.

Felder also has several outstanding warrants, including possession of a controlled substance, possession of 10 or more counterfeit bills, operating an unregistered vehicle and two counts of no driver's license.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay at 1-800-873-8477.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2017 WTSP-TV