4 arrested in drug bust at home where children live

Four people were arrested on drug charges when a search warrant was served on a home where two young boys live, Winter Haven police said.

About 6:30 p.m. Friday, Winter Haven police and Lake Alfred Police went to 190 Alfred St. to serve the warrant.

Upon arrival, officers located 49 year-old Juan Raymond Burkette on the porch of the home. He was detained while the residence was searched.

Burkette told officers that he uses heroin that is supplied by his brother, Julio Burkette, 48. He also stated that he resides in the residence and sleeps on the couch.

Julio Burkette and his wife, Marisol Burkette, 33, were inside the bathroom, where 23 baggies of heroin were located. Also, 49 additional baggies were located in the couple's bedroom. along with a digital scale and plastic baggies.

Two young boys in the Burkettes' care, ages 10 and 11, were inside of the residence where the narcotics were accessible. The Department of Children and Families took custody of the boys.

A total of 7.2 grams of heroin, along with needles, scales, bags and methadone pills were found inside of the residence.

Marcy Mieles, 41, rents the residence and pays all of the bills. The narcotics were in plain view inside the home, so Mieles was charged with keeping a residence for sale of drugs.

Julio Burkette and Marisol Burkette were charged with trafficking in heroin and negligent child abuse.

Juan Burkette was charged with possession of heroin and possession of drug paraphernalia.

