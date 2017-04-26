4 firearms seized at Tampa International in a day

This is one of several undeclared firearms found at security checkpoints at Tampa International in one day. Transportation Security Administration photo

TAMPA, Fla. -- Four firearms were found at Tampa International Airport security checkpoints on Tuesday.

-- 10 a.m., a loaded Glock .45 caliber pistol was discovered in a passenger’s carry-on.

-- About noon a loaded Kel-Tec .380 was discovered in a carry-on.

-- At 2:30 p.m. a loaded Glock .380 was found.

-- 4:30 p.m. a loaded Ruger .380 was found.

Transportation Security Administration personnel alerted airport police, who took possession of the bags and escorted the passengers out of the checkpoint area, according to the TSA.

Firearms may be transported in checked baggage -- if declared to the airline, in a proper carrying case and unloaded -- they are prohibited in carry-on bags, the agency said.

TSA officers at the airport have discovered 34 firearms at checkpoints in 2017. A total of 79 were found there in 2016.

Passengers caught with undeclared firearms face criminal charges, passengers and civil penalties from TSA.

For more information click here.

© 2017 WTSP-TV