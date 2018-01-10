4 people arrested after 3-county police pursuit ending in Polk County

TAMPA, Fla. – The Tampa Police Department arrested four people Wednesday accused of burglary at a cell phone retailer and are searching for a fifth suspect.

Tampa police found two handguns inside a Chevy Equinox after a three-county police pursuit on Wednesday morning.

An alarm dispatched officers around 3:14 a.m. Wednesday to an AT&T store at 2730 West Kennedy Blvd. Security video from the store showed several men shattering a front window and the Equinox. Officers saw the SUV in front of Verizon store on Lois Avenue and Kennedy Boulevard a short time later.

Tampa police said the Equinox was stolen out of Apopka.

The men in the vehicle then fled onto the southbound ramp entrance of Interstate 275, according to Tampa police. The pursuit continued into St. Petersburg, where the Equinox made a U-turn and headed back into Tampa before getting on I-4.

Tampa police’s air service tracked the Equinox as it entered Polk County.

Authorities stopped the vehicle on I-4, when the driver ran away on foot. The Equinox’s four passengers were arrested on the scene.

One of the guns was stolen out of Volusia County, according to Tampa police. Investigators also found a piece of concrete used to smash the phone retailer’s window inside the Equinox.

Police arrested Jamal Lafortune, 23; Kris Jimmell Leon Hooks, 20; Keyandre Livert, 15; and Stevenson Pierre 17. Each face burglary and grand theft charges with more charges expected.

Hooks also faces a charge of possession of ammunition by a convicted felon.

The investigation is ongoing.

