4 people hurt in driveby shooting; no leads on suspect

TAMPA -- Four people were injured in a driveby shooting in north Tampa.

Tampa Police say they received to the area of east Nordica Street. When they arrived they found four people shot. They were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The victims say an unknown mini van type vehicle drove by and shot into a crowd of people standing outside.

Police have no suspects or motives for the shooting and would like to speak to anyone that was in the area at the time.

