40 firearms stolen from Lithia store

More than 40 firearms were stolen from a gun store and the Hillsborough County sheriff is looking for the suspects.

LITHIA, Fla. – More than 40 firearms were stolen from a gun store and the Hillsborough County sheriff is looking for the suspects.

About 3:55 a.m. April 7, an unknown number of suspects entered the Ace Hardware at 10415 Highway 39 South by cutting a chain lock with a cutter, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.

They then smashed the glass door to the garden center and cut through another chain lock. They proceeded to the rear of the store where the gun store is located.

The suspects then took 40 handguns and a long rifle.

The Hillsborough sheriff is asking anyone with information to call 247-8200. Or, to be eligible for a cash reward submit the tip anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-873-TIPS (8477), or click here to do it online.

© 2017 WTSP-TV