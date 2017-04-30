6 blacks, 1 Hispanic shot in San Diego; police kill gunman

Scene outside a San Diego apartment complex where seven people were shot on Sun., April 30, 2017. KFMB-TV

SAN DIEGO -- Police shot and killed a 49-year-old man suspected of shooting seven people Sunday at a birthday pool party in an apartment complex near the University of California, San Diego, authorities said.

Police received reports of a man shooting people by the swimming pool at around 6 p.m., Chief Shelley Zimmerman said at a news conference.

Four black women, two black men, and one Hispanic man were taken to hospitals with gunshot wounds, Zimmerman said. One of the women later died.

First responders at scene of shooting in San Diego on April 30, 2017. KFMB-TV

Several victims were in surgery late Sunday and others were still critical late Sunday, Zimmerman said.

One man was taken to the hospital after he broke his arm while fleeing.

"This is truly a horrific act of violence that took place here today," San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer said at a news conference. "Our entire city, all of our thoughts and prayers, all San Diegans' thoughts and prayers, are with the victims and their families tonight."

A police helicopter arrived at the scene first and the pilot reported seeing multiple victims and that the suspect, Peter Selis, was still in the pool area and appeared to be reloading.

One witness told CBS San Diego affiliate KFMB-TV the gunman was drinking beer as he was firing.

Witness took pic of shooting scene. Says this is the shooter police took out. Courtesy: Sunil Kuma. @CBS8 pic.twitter.com/FyXDfNHExj — Dominic Garcia (@DomCBS8) May 1, 2017

Three officers on the ground shot the suspect after he pointed a large-caliber hand gun at them, Zimmerman said.

Police believe Selis lived in the complex but haven't discovered a motive. It wasn't clear if he knew any of his victims, KFMB says.

One of the partygoers is believed to live at the same complex, Zimmerman said.

