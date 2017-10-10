Sheriff: 60-year-old man beaten up after sex act on 7-year-old girl

Spencer Keith Joyce (Photo: Pasco County Sheriff's Office)

HUDSON, Fla. -- A 60-year-old man was beaten up by the caretaker of a 7-year-old girl after he was seen sexually molesting the child in a McDonald's parking lot, according to authorities.

Spencer Keith Joyce is under arrest for capital sexual battery, according to the Pasco County Sheriff's Office. He apparently was bloodied up when troopers arrived late Monday, Oct. 9, to the McDonald's restaurant at 9441 State Road 52.

Investigators say the girl's caregiver left the girl in the car with Joyce while he went inside for food. Upon returning, he allegedly saw Joyce sexually molesting the girl in her private area.

The caregiver pulled Joyce and began beating him, the sheriff office said in a news release.

Joyce since has been booked into the Land O' Lakes Detention Center on a $0 bond.

