60-year-old woman fatally shoots armed home intruder

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas -- A woman shot and killed an armed intruder near Katy Monday, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

The 60-year-old woman told deputies two armed men entered her home through the open garage door around 11:30 a.m.

"Both were armed with pistols, she confronted both suspects," said Thomas Gilliland with HCSO.

The woman grabbed her own handgun and fired several shots at the suspects and they ran out the door.

One man collapsed and died in her front yard in the 20000 block of Fort Bowie Ct in the Sundown subdivision. Deputies found a gun near his body.

"It's the state of Texas, if you're going to go into someone's home, you're going to get shot," said Cathy Hanks, a neighbor. "That's really how we are. That's just Texas."

The other suspect got away by jumping a fence. It's not clear if he was wounded. Deputies are searching the neighborhood for him. The victim said he appeared to be around 20 years old, was wearing dark clothing and his red underwear was showing.

The woman who fired the shots wasn't hurt.

She told investigators she didn't know the men.

