7 men charged in undercover sex investigation

RUSKIN, Fla. -- Seven men have been charged with lewd activity in a park as the result of a two-month undercover investigation by the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

The suspects are:

-- Lanny Losure, 73, of Parrish, battery, entering or remaining in a place for lewdness.

-- Cecil Richardson, 73, of Sun City, battery, entering or remaining in a place for lewdness.

-- Robert Schneider, 83, of St. Petersburg, entering or remaining in a place for lewdness.

-- Frank Brooks, 77, of Sun City, exposure of sexual organ, entering or remaining in a place for lewdness.

-- Joseph Martinez, 54, of Ruskin, unnatural and lascivious act, entering or remaining in a place for lewdness.

-- Douglas Brown, 56, of Palmetto, unnatural and lascivious act, entering or remaining in a place for lewdness.

-- James Pacitto, 78, of Millville, N.J., battery, entering or remaining in a place for lewdness.

The operation ran in January and February at Sun City Heritage Park, 3030 Highway 41 S., Ruskin.

The investigations were in response to information that parts of the public park were known to be meeting places for lewd activities.

The operation utilized male undercover detectives and resulted in the arrest of seven men for various charges.

