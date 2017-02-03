9 veterans organizations burglarized in 3 counties

It took a little more than 40 seconds for someone to drop through the ceiling of the American Legion Post 173 in Holiday, grab a safe and leave back up through the hole they came in from. Surveillance video

Deputies believe some masked thieves have burglarized nine different veteran organizations.



"We got a steel door on here. They backed a Toyota pickup up and put a tow strap on it and yanked it," said James St. Denis with American Legion 335.



Video from the American Legion 335 in New Port Richey on Thursday shows thieves doing $4,500 in damage.



"To get about $160 in paper money out they didn't take any of the quarters, quarters laying everywhere, wine running all over the place," said St. Denis.



Angry Army veteran St. Denis has a request from deputies once the crooks are caught.



"When you find them stop by here before you go to the station," St. Denis said.



"That's alarming and concerning that they are on a crime spree," Said Chris Thomas with the Pasco Sheriff's Office.



The string of burglaries began in December at an American Legion in Holiday where a safe was stolen containing nearly $10,000. That money was supposed to go toward buying a service dog for a veteran.



"We're trying to good to help people and it's the lowest of the low."



"We're going to track these individuals down and we're going to put them in jail," Thomas said.



The sheriff's office has formed a task force and is now working with the Hernando County Sheriff's Office.



"We've also sent detectives out to these businesses letting them know how to secure their businesses."

But it goes beyond those two counties.

The Sumter County Sheriff's Office also believes one of the picture shows someone pointing a gun at the door of an American Legion in Bushnell while another is trying to break-in.



"Adding a mask, adding a stolen vehicle, adding a pursuit to these type of offenses definitely raises the level," said Thomas.



"They didn't know where they were going just looking for stuff they were looking for money," said St. Thomas.



Hitting our veterans over and over.



"It's a slap in the face," said Thomas.



One of many reasons deputies want the criminals behind bars.



If you have any information about these burglaries -- crime stoppers is offering a three-thousand dollar reward.

