A hurting mother's plea to crack unsolved murders in Tampa

Isaiah Brooks was murdered in 2005. He was dumped in a field a few blocks away from his Tampa home. (Photo: Submitted)

TAMPA, Fla. – Going 12 years without Isaiah Brooks has been difficult for Darla Saunders.

What’s even harder is going 12 years without closure on who murdered her son in 2005 and dumped him in a field blocks away from his Tampa home.

“This is the holiday season and we hurt at this time. I mean, we hurt deeply,” Saunders said. “It's sort of scary, too, because the people who are responsible are actually walking around this community and they're able to murder again."

Since her son’s brutal murder, Saunders has been on a mission to not only find the killer, but to also push law enforcement to work harder to crack unsolved cases.

In 2017, there have been 41 homicides in Tampa. Fifteen of them remain unsolved. In 2016, there were 10 unsolved murders; the year before that, there were 18.

“We need to actively work on these cases. We work on any other case when situations arise. Those cases are solved. So, in our communities, we need the same...efforts put into place,” she said, speaking to a feeling that there’s less attention given to solving murders in the African American community.

However, Saunders acknowledged the problem of the “no-snitch” culture, and how it often allows offenders to roam the streets because neighbors are too afraid to speak up.

Her non-profit, Advocates 4 Safer Communities works on unraveling this culture, but she says the community needs to see more from police, too.

“We basically have been waiting since 2005 for his case to be solved,” she said.

The Tampa Police Department does not currently have a unit dedicated to unsolved murders. A spokesperson said all officers and investigators work to resolve cold cases, but with departments operating with fewer resources, Saunders fears loved ones might never get the answers they need to heal.

"There was DNA as well at the crime scene and on Isaiah, so I know that they have the answers,” she said. “I'm just wondering why the case is not being solved."

