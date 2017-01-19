Accused Orlando gunman tells judge: 'F--- you'

The man accused of killing his former girlfriend and an Orlando officer yelled obscenities during his first court appearance on Thursday.

Markeith Loyd -- charged in the death of Sade Dixon, his pregnant former girlfriend, on Dec. 13 -- told the judge he was going to defend himself in the case.

Officials have not announced what charges he might face in the shooting death of Orlando Police Lt. Debra Clayton on Jan. 9, according to WKMG.

He then said, "They took my eye."

Then said to the judge, "F--- you."

