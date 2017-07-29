Stalker arrested after following actress to Comic Con, police say

British actress Kate Beckinsale poses on the red carpet arriving to attend the London Critics' Circle Film Awards in London. (Photo: NIKLAS HALLE'N, This content is subject to copyright.)

Actress Kate Beckinsale had to postpone her appearance at the Tampa Bay Comic Con after she had to file a police report against a stalker.

Tampa police said Terry Lee Repp, 45, of Moravia, Iowa, was charged with stalking.

According to police, Repp was found at the Tampa Convention Center, where Beckinsale was scheduled to appear at 11:30 a.m. After Repp was discovered, however, he was escorted off the property, and Beckinsale went to file a police report against him.

Her appearance was rescheduled for 6 p.m. Saturday, according to our news partners at The Tampa Bay Times.

Police said Repp has a history of following and harassing Beckinsale.

In 2016 in Salt Lake City, he made physical contact with the actress, touching her back and made a statement about stabbing her, police said. They said he also traveled to Houston in 2016, where Beckinsale was to appear at an event. He was detained then.

He is in the Hillsborough County Jail. Bail was set at $500.

