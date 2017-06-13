Alleged airport shooter due in court on earlier Alaska case

Booking photo shows suspect Esteban Santiago, 26, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. Relatives of the man who police say opened fire killing several people and wounding others at Fort Lauderdale airport report that he had a history of mental health issues. (Photo: Broward Sheriff's Office, AP)

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) - The Alaska man accused of killing five people at a Florida airport is scheduled for a Wednesday court hearing in Anchorage to be sentenced in an earlier domestic violence case.



Esteban Santiago had agreed to take part in a deferred sentence program that included completing an anger management course following the 2016 incident.



The 27-year-old was charged with assault and criminal mischief after police say he broke through a bathroom door and struck his girlfriend in the head.



Prosecutors say Santiago will not attend the hearing. His Anchorage lawyer's office won't say if he'll phone in from Florida, where he's been in federal custody since the Jan. 6 deadly shooting at the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood airport.



He's accused of retrieving his gun from checked baggage after landing, killing five and wounding six.

