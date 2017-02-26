Alleged shooting suspect leads deputies on chase, shot by police

(Photo: Courtesy CCSO Facebook)

CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. -- Deputies remain at a crash scene that followed a pursuit and police responding with gunshots Sunday morning. The crash happened on U.S. Highway 41, south of Floral Park Drive in Floral City.

Marion County deputies received information on an alleged shooting suspect armed with a high power rifle at the Sabal Pipeline around 9 a.m.

The suspect drove off and deputies chased after the suspect into Citrus County, where Citrus County deputies and the Florida Highway Patrol joined in the pursuit on Highway 200.

The suspect crashed on the side of the road across from the Floral City Park, according to a Citrus County Sheriff's Office Facebook post.

The suspect had reportedly approached the deputies and was shot and killed. The officers involved in the shooting have been placed on administrative leave, as part of the CCSO's protocol.

The deputies have no reported injuries at this time. The identity of the shooting suspect as well as the officers involved in the shooting have not been released at this time.

The Citrus County Sheriff Mike Prendergast stated, “We know that the suspect was armed and extremely dangerous, and pending the examination of the evidence at the scene, we will be able to determine what other weapons he had in his possession at the time of the shooting. Fortunately, none of our Citrus County Deputies, Marion County Deputies or Florida Highway Patrol Troopers were injured as a result of this crime.”

