Amber Alert issued for 4-year-old Milton, Florida girl

MILTON, Fla. -- An Amber Alert has been issued for a 4-year-old girl. Alanda McCoy is missing from Milton, Florida.

She is a white female, 3 feet tall and about 41 lbs. She also has brown hair, brown eyes and was last seen in the 6000 block of Berry Hill Road in Milton.

Alanda was last seen wearing a yellow spaghetti strapped tank top, a light colored skirt and blue flip flops. She is believed to be with a white male identified as 27-ear-old William Kavchak. He is 6'2" with black hair and brown eyes. He also goes by the name of "Billy."

They may be traveling in a 2007, green Mercury Montego with the Florida tag number "Y53UNW." The vehicle may look light blue in color. Florida law enforcement says there is a dent on the right front passenger bumper. The tail lights have plastic covers with silver lines on them.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of this child please contact the Milton Police Department at 1-850-983-5420 or 911.

