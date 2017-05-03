Amber alert issued for teen with suspect in fatal shooting

(Photo: WBIR)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Police in Tennessee have issued an Amber alert for a teen who they say is with a man suspected of fatally shooting a gas station clerk during a robbery attempt.



The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued the alert Wednesday morning for 15-year-old Trinity Faith Quinn. Police say she was last seen Tuesday night in surveillance video with 28-year-old Daniel Clark at an Exxon station in Nashville where the clerk was fatally shot. Police say Clark is suspected of killing the clerk, 58-year-old John Daniel Stevens, during a robbery attempt.



Police say they found Clark's vehicle in a nearby parking lot and that he and the teenager girl could be on foot.



Media reported that a SWAT team was searching the area near the gas station while a helicopter circled above.

