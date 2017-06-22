MANATEE COUNTY-- A former animal service employee is being charged with one count of animal cruelty after he left several dogs to die in a hot car, officials say.

Sheriff Rick Wells says on May 17, Fredrick Browning returned back to the office after his shift when he unloaded two dead dogs he picked up earlier that afternoon. He left a third dog in the pick-up earlier in the day inside the van and overnight. When he returned the next day, the remaining dog was dead. Investigation said the dog died from an apparent heat stroke.

Browning tells investigators he got into a rush and forgot to remove the animal.

A warrant was issued for Browning and he turned himself in.

© 2017 WTSP-TV