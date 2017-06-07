Armed Robbery at Thonotosassa Family Dollar

THONOTOSASSA, Fla. -- Two men, one armed, robbed the Family Dollar at 11707 Williams Road in Thonotosassa on Saturday, June 3, 2017 at approximately 9:53 p.m.

One suspect is described as a black male in his mid 20's, 5'8", 180 lbs., with a light complexion and a thin build. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie, camo shorts, black sneakers and white fingerless gloves.The second suspect is a black male in his mid 20's, 6'0", 240 lbs., with a dark complexion and a heavy-set build. He was last seen wearing a black shirt pulled up over the back of his head, blue jean shorts and black sneakers.

The heavy-set suspect forced the clerks behind the counter using a semi-automatic firearm. The suspects demanded the employees open the cash register and took an undisclosed amount of cash. The suspects then fled the store in an unknown direction.

Anyone with any information regarding these suspects is asked to call the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office at 813-247-8200. Anyone with information regarding the identity and whereabouts of these suspects and wants to be eligible for a cash reward can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-873-TIPS (8477) or report anonymously online.

