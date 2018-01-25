Armed robbery of Hillsborough County store caught on video

(Photo: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office)

BULL MARKET, Fla. - The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office is searching for two suspects accused of robbing a convenience store.

The sheriff's office said the armed robbery happened around 10:31 p.m. Saturday at a store located at North 42nd Street North near Woodspring Lane.

One of the suspects demanded money from the clerks while holding a gun, the sheriff's office said. The other suspect stood outside the store as a lookout, according to the sheriff's office.

After receiving cash in a shopping back, the two suspects ran from the store headed eastbound.

Anyone with information is asked to call (813)247-8200. Tipsters can also remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward by calling Crime Stoppers at 1(800)873-8477.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email tips@wtsp.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2018 WTSP-TV