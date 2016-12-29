Army soldier arrested for sexting with teen girl

Peter Maxx Matlock (Photo: Pinellas County Sheriff's Office)

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. -- A U.S. Army soldier stationed at Fort Campbell in Kentucky was arrested in Clearwater Thursday for allegedly engaging in sexting with a teen girl.

Pinellas County Sheriff's Office said that Peter Maxx Matlock, 23, was engaged in an inappropriate long-distance internet relationship that began when the girl was 14 and that he was aware of the girl's age.

Detectives were alerted to Matlock's behavior on December 7, when the victim reported that her and Matlock's online conversations turned sexual in nature and they exchanged nude photographs and performed simulated sex acts over Skype.

The investigation revealed that Matlock had received "numerous" photos of the underage girl and had discussed "the potential criminal consequences" of his internet behavior with the victim. Their relationship lasted from February to November 2016, according to the report.

PCSO located Matlock, who was away on leave at his parents' house in Clearwater, on Wednesday. He consented to an interview with detectives and admitted to participating in the relationship.

Matlock was charged with three counts of transmission of material harmful to a minor by electronic device, one count of certain uses of computer services or devices prohibited and one count of unlawful use of a two-way communication device.

He was taken to Pinellas County Jail where he is being held on $55,000 bond.

