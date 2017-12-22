Arrest made after Clearwater woman wakes up to find stranger in bedroom

Clearwater police say this man broke into a home early Saturday.

CLEARWATER, Fla. – Over the weekend, we told you about a man who broke into a Clearwater police home and was standing over a woman in her bedroom. We've learned there's now been an arrest.

Deputies with the Pinellas Co. Sheriff's Office arrested Edwin O. Figueroa, 48, for an out-of-state warrant. He was also a suspect in several burglaries. Pinellas detectives contacted Clearwater police about their case.

The Clearwater burglary happened at around 4:30 a.m. Saturday. Police say Figueroa broke into the home through a window that wasn't locked. The woman who lives there woke up when her dog started barking. She reportedly saw Figueroa standing in the bedroom. He then took off through the front door.

Pinellas County detectives contacted Clearwater police about the burglary. Clearwater police interviewed Figueroa and decided there was enough evidence to charge him.

