Arrest made in 2015 murder of 16-year-old

ST. PETERSBURG -- St. Petersburg police detectives have arrested Jesse Paul Greene, 26, for shooting 16 year old Lenny Acosta on Nov. 10, 2015. Greene was arrested Wednesday evening and charged with first degree murder.

Acosta was shot to death during a robbery at his home at 2593 Langdon Avenue South. Detectives learned of Greene's involvement in the case shortly after Acosta's murder, but it took months to sort through the evidence and make the arrest.

Lenny Acosta (Photo: Facebook)

The investigation is ongoing.

