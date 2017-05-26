Assisted living facility owner accused of sexual assaulting employee

Pinellas County sheriff's detectives have arrested the owner of a St. Petersburg assisted living facility for sexual battery and false imprisonment of a female employee.

Detectives said Enrique De La Piedra, 73, of Indian Shores, is the owner of the Osprey Assistant Living Facility 6775 40th Ave. N.

The victim, a 44-year-old woman, said De La Piedra asked her to come into his office and speak with him.

She said De La Piedra abruptly locked the office door behind her and hugged the victim . She attempted to get away from De La Piedra, who then sexually assaulted her.

The victim reported she resisted De La Piedra's unwanted sexual contact and told him no several times. The victim stated she was able to escape from De La Piedra and exit the office.

Detectives say the victim reported the incident to other employees and deputies were later notified. The victim was not physically injured in the incident.

De La Piedra agreed to talk to deputies, who said he admitted to locking the door in the office and having sexual contact with the victim, but he said he sexual contact was consensual.

De La Piedra was arrested for sexual battery and false imprisonment and transported to the Pinellas County Jail.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective N. De Leon of the Robbery/Homicide Unit at (727) 582-6200. To remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-873-TIPS or the Crime Stoppers website.

