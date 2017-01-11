Attempted murder suspect discovered in garbage can after shooting at police

Jeffrey Roldan-Rosa has been arrested and charged with attempted murder of a Law Enforcement Officer. (Photo: Tampa Police Department)

TAMPA -- The Tampa Police Department responded to a call about an auto robbery in progress in the 3600 block of 19th S. N. around 11:41 pm on Tuesday.

Two officers approached three male suspects on 19th St. and the men ran away. One white male suspect turned towards the officers and open fired at them before taking off.

The officers had no reported injuries.

A canine unit, patrol, and air service were used to track down the suspects, and discovered one suspect in a garbage can on N. 20th St. and E. 28th Ave. The suspect has been identified as 17-year-old Jeffrey Roldan-Rosa, the male who has been identified as the suspected shooter.

Rolden-Rosa was arrested and has been charged with attempted murder of a Law Enforcement Officer, resisting arrest, auto burglary, and loitering.

The other suspects have been described as black males, one last seen wearing a red sweatshirt and the other wearing a gray sweater.

Officers continue to investigate the scene and are in the process of identifying the other two suspects in the case.

