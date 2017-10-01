Authorities: Man admits to drinking before crash with Pinellas County deputy

John Clark (Photo: Pinellas County Sheriff's Office)

LARGO, Fla. -- A Largo man admitted to investigators he had been drinking before he got into a crash with a Pinellas County deputy, authorities say.

Deputy Erin Nestor was heading south around 10:40 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 30, on Seminole Boulevard with her cruiser's emergency lights flashing and sirens activated while responding to respond to a call.

Around the same time, 69-year-old John Clark had recently left a bar and made a turn to go southbound on Seminole -- into the path of Nestor's vehicle, according to a news release.

Investigators say Nestor was hurt but received treatment at the scene. Clark was taken to Largo Medical Center Hosptial, where he's expected to be OK.

Clark admitted to drinking prior to driving and had an elevated blood alcohol content, the release states. He was taken into custody and sent to jail.

The crash remains under investigation.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email tips@wtsp.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2017 WTSP-TV