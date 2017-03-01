Avon Park man accused of sex assault on boy

AVON PARK -- A 32-year-old Avon Park man is accused of sexually assaulting a 15-year-old boy, the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office said.

Antonio Ramon Ricketts Douglas was arrested Wednesday and charged with sexual battery, as well as possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a controlled substance, possession of less than 20 grams of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The victim told his father about the abuse Tuesday night, and the father called authorities. deputies said. The victim told deputies that Douglas had a gun and had said he knew he would die that day, either by the victim’s father or by law enforcement.

A search warrant was obtained for Douglas’ home on East Walnut Street. During the search, the firearm described by the victim was located in the home, as well as illegal prescription pills and marijuana, deputies said.

Douglas is being held without bail, according to jail records.

(© 2017 WTSP)