Babysitter found using drugs, Pinellas deputies say

A woman who was caring for a young child was discovered preparing to use drugs, Pinellas County sheriff's deputies said.

According to an arrest affidavit, the child's mother went to work and left the boy toddler in the care of Jennifer L. Warren, 32, who has no permanent address, on Saturday.

When the mother came home during a break in her work, however, she found the boy sitting in his walker with a soiled diaper and clothes. Warren, meanwhile, was sitting at the kitchen table preparing a syringe to shoot up in her arm, the affidavit said.

When she was discovered, Warren ran to the bathroom and got rid of the paraphernalia, the affidavit said.

Warren is charged with child neglect and is being held on $1,000 bail. According to jail records, she was arrested previously on charges of possession of a controlled substance and battery.

(© 2017 WTSP)