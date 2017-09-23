Bank robbery suspect shot by deputies has died

A bank robbery suspect who was shot by deputies Friday has died, the Hernando County Sheriff's Office said.

About 11:16 a.m., deputies were called to Capital City Bank, 14011 Cortez Blvd., Brooksville, after a robbery. Deputies spotted the suspect's truck in an area behind Bayfront Health Brooksville.

The suspect, Scott Michael Chamberlain, 43, fled the scene and led deputies on a chase. He rammed several patrol vehicles during the chase, deputies said.

The chase went onto Broad Street, and the truck stopped working just north of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. Deputies engaged Chamberlain, firing at him.

Chamberlain was taken to a local hospital, where he died.

A possible hostage was taken from the truck by deputies. She was not harmed.

The seven deputies who discharged their firearms have been placed on administrative leave while state officials investigate the incident.

Detective Willard Stephens, 43, with the office since 2004. He fired a bean-bag round that was ineffective

Lieutenant Phil Lakin, 51, with the office since 2002

Sergeant Scott Lamia, 41, with the office since 1998

Detective Richard Purchase, 36, with the office since 2004

Detective Kim Burger, 45, with the office since 2000

Deputy Roy McLaughlin, 40, with the office since 2014

Deputy Richard Killingsworth, 27, with the office since 2013

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email tips@wtsp.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2017 WTSP-TV