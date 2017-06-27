BCSO: Fugitive's concert cut short thanks to Facebook

Photo courtesy of BCSO Facebook Page (Photo: BCSO Facebook Page, KENS)

SAN ANTONIO – Thanks to Facebook, one man’s experience at the Iron Maiden concert was cut short when the Bexar County Sheriff’s Department paid a visit to his seats.

BCSO posted on Facebook that Derrick Roseland had a warrant for aggravated kidnapping in Austin.

Austin Police suspected Roseland would be at the Iron Maiden concert in San Antonio when his friend posted a picture of concert tickets on social media.

After being informed by APD detectives, BCSO deputies when to the seats posted on Facebook and arrested Roseland without incident, according to BCSO’s post.

