Police make arrest in murder of woman, newborn baby daughter

Atayanna Asia Nicole Douglas, 17, of Beaumont Photo/Beaumont Police Department

BEAUMONT - Beaumont Police have announced an arrest in the murder of Kera Teel and her newborn baby daughter.

From the Beaumont Police Department...

Beaumont Police have a woman in custody for several Aggravated Robberies that are linked to the murder of Kera Teel and her unborn daughter, Kyndal.

Beaumont Police, US Marshall Service, Alcohol, Tabaco and Firearms, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, Lake Charles Police Department and Calcasieu Parrish Sheriff’s Office are working together to help solve the Capital Murder case.

The investigation led investigators to Atayanna Asia Nicole Douglas, 17 year old Beaumont resident. She was located and picked up June 13, 2017 in Lake Charles, Louisiana and transported to Beaumont Police Department to speak with investigators. Atayanna was interviewed and gave information that implicated her to three Aggravated Robberies that are believed to be connected to the Capital Murder case.

The investigation has led to the arrest of numerous gang members involved in violent crimes throughout Beaumont. Officers seized numerous guns and drugs and are still in the early stages of this ongoing investigation.

Parents, Pastors and Community Leaders please help us get these guns out of the hands of these young gang members.

Gun owners, please do a better job securing your weapons. We have had guns stolen in auto burglaries from vehicles that were left unlocked.

Police say that the suspect, who they are currently bringing in to the station, was not the shooter but has confessed to being with the male shooter at the time of the murder.

Teel and her mother, Mindy Morris, had just pulled into the parking lot of the Siena Apartment Home after driving back from Galveston just before 2 a.m. on Tuesday, June 6, 2017, when they noticed a black Cadillac driving back and forth by the exit of the complex.

HELP | GoFundMe account for Teel Family

Morris told 12News that Teel drove around the Cadillac and parked when all of a sudden a man in a black mask came up to the window of their car.

"She kept saying no, please, please don't, no. And I jerked her back and he opened the door and shot at her twice," Morris said.

The suspect fired at Morris as she fled before he fled the scene with at least one other suspect.

Keel, who was seven months pregnant, was transported to the hospital where she died.

Her baby daughter Kyndal Jae Teel died shortly after being delivered.

This is a developing story. We will update with more as soon as we receive confirmed information.

