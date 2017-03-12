Bench warrant signed for Doris Payne

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Driver records officer during stop
-
What are your rights in traffic stops?
-
Family grieves loss of teen in crash
-
Millions mesmerized by pregnant giraffe
-
Intruder caught on camera
-
Judge denies "Stand Your Ground" defense
-
Kendrick resentencing
-
Truck impaled on metal, driver survives
-
Pinellas Suspects Crash Car
-
Family refuses to return missing dog
More Stories
-
Sunday Conversation: Susie Wheldon opens up about…Mar 12, 2017, 7:25 a.m.
-
Valrico woman allegedly kidnapped by husbandMar 12, 2017, 6:00 a.m.
-
Fun events for Sunday, March 12Mar 12, 2017, 6:45 a.m.