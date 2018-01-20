Bicyclist hit and killed by car in Pinellas Park

Photo: file

PINELLAS PARK, Fla. – A man riding his bicycle was hit and killed by a car on Saturday morning.

The Pinellas Park Police Department said around 9:45 a.m. Saturday he was trying to cross 49th Street near 87th Avenue before getting hit by a car going northbound.

First responders pronounced him dead at the scene. The Pinellas Park Police Department has not released the man’s identity as of Saturday morning.

Pinellas Park police said the driver of the car is on the scene and cooperating with investigators.

The northbound lanes of 49th Street between 86th Avenue and 88st Avenue are closed, Pinellas Park police said. The southbound lanes of 49th Street are open.

The investigation is ongoing.

