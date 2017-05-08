WTSP
Bomb squad alerted after package left in Pinellas bank robbery

10News Staff , WTSP 3:51 PM. EDT May 08, 2017

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. -- The bomb squad has been alerted after a suspicious package was discovered following a bank robbery at Northstar Bank. The Bank is located at 715 Indian Rocks Rd in Belleair Bluffs.

The package was discovered following the bank robbery which happened around 2:19 p.m. Monday. It is suspected that it was left by the bank robbery suspect. 

The suspect has been described as a man in his late 50's to 60's with all black clothes.

