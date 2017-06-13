Bond set for Tampa neo-Nazi accused of killing roommates

A federal judge has set a $200,000 bond and issued conditions for the release of a self-proclaimed neo-Nazi arrested after agents found bomb-making materials in his Tampa apartment while investigating the slayings of his two roommates.



U.S. Magistrate Judge Thomas McCoun III issued the release terms on Tuesday for 21-year-old Brandon Russell, who faces charges of unlawful storage of explosive materials and other related charges.



Russell's roommate, Devon Arthurs, was arrested last month on suspicion of fatally shooting 22-year-old Jeremy Himmelman and 18-year-old Andrew Oneschuk. Authorities say Arthurs told them he killed the two because they were neo-Nazis who disrespected his recent conversion to Islam.



Police investigating the slayings found bomb-making materials in the Tampa apartment, and Russell later told agents they were his. Arthurs said Russell was planning to use the explosives to harm civilians, synagogues and nuclear facilities.



McCoun ordered Russell placed in the custody of his grandmother in Orlando, and barred him from using a computer "to promote or engage in neo-Nazi activities during the pretrial period."



© 2017 Associated Press