Boy fighting for life after being stabbed, beaten for talking in sleep

SEBRING -- An 11-year-old boy is fighting for his life after he was severely beaten and stabbed for talking in his sleep, Highlands County Sheriff says.

Deputies say 24-year-old Colton Lee Driggers of Lake Placid attacked the boy and stabbed him because he could not go to sleep because the boy was talking in his sleep.

The boy was taken to a trauma center and is listed in critical condition with three stab wounds to his chest.

Detectives say Driggers was a temporary guest in the home in Sebring and was sleeping on the couch. The boy was also sleeping on the couch.

The boy's mother tried to intervene and the boy ran into the garage. Driggers followed and noticed the boy was wearing a Florida Sheriff Youth Ranch Summer Camp shirt. Officials say Driggers told the boy he hated cops and became even more enraged, making the boy remove the shirt before he started beating him again. The mother was able to get the dog to attack Driggers and was able to get her son free. He ran into the street. As they were trying to get to the neighbor's house, Driggers attacked them both in the driveway where he stabbed the boy three times in the chest.

Driggers is in the Highlands County jail for attempted first-degree murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, aggravated child abuse, battery, battery on a law enforcement officer and resisting arrest with violence. He is being held without bond.

