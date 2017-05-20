Bradenton man found guilty of triple murder

Andres Avalos faces three charges of first-degree murder. WTSP photo

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. – A jury found Andres “Andy” Avalos guilty on three counts of murder on Saturday in the December 2014 deaths of his wife, neighbor and a pastor.

Avalos, 36, is convicted of first-degree murder of neighbor Denise Potter and first-degree murder of Pastor James Battle. He is also convicted of second-degree murder of his wife Amber.

The three victims were killed on Dec. 4, 2014.

The jury is moving on to the sentencing phase for Avalos.

Prosecutors, who said they would seek the death penalty, said that Avalos thought his wife was having an affair with Battle.

