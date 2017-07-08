Bradenton man killed in home-invasion burglary

Police, crime scene (Photo: The Associated Press)

A Bradenton man died after a home-invasion burglary early Saturday, officials said.

According to WWSB-TV, the incident happened about 1 a.m. in the 1600 block of Zipperer Road. A resident in the home said two men entered the home and accosted her.

The intruders then headed upstairs, where Dwayne Larry Hutchinson was. When deputies arrived, they found Hutchinson was dead in one of the bedrooms.

The cause of death has not been released, but trauma indicated it was a homicide.

