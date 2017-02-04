Bradenton man taken into custody after attempting to steal a grill

police lights (Photo: thinkstock)

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. -- 32-year-old Michael Cote began a huge commotion in the block area of 6000 Arlene Way in Bradenton on Friday around 11 p.m.

Cotes was heard and seen knocking loudly on doors and screaming incoherent noises. Cote then attempted to steal a grill from one of the back porches of the residences, according to the Manatee County Sheriff's Office.

Residents began to come outside to see what the noises were and Cote threw a chair at one of the residents. He pushed another resident.

The resident who was pushed went inside of their residence to retrieve a gun to protect themselves. The 60-year-old resident was charged at by Cote and so he responded by shooting at the ground.

Cote ran from the scene and Manatee County deputies were able to catch up to him and take him into custody. He was still making incoherent noises and he was cleared by the hospital before being taken to jail.

The only reported injury from the incident was a cut on the resident's arm who had a chair thrown at him.

