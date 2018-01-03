Bradenton woman accused of practicing medicine without license

Diane Danca is charged with practicing medicine without a license, practicing cosmetology without a license and possession of a controlled substance. (Photo: Bradenton Police Department)

BRADENTON, Fla. – The Bradenton Police Department arrested a woman accused of practicing medicine without a license.

Diane Danca is charged with practicing medicine without a license, practicing cosmetology without a license and possession of a controlled substance.

Police began an undercover operation in November 2017.

In December, authorities executed a search warrant at a Bradenton home where investigators found a back bedroom converted to resemble a medical office. Officers also found several medical supplies and medications, including what is believed to be Botox.

The Botox was imported, counterfeit and non-FDA regulated, according to Bradenton police.

Medical records for about 100 patients and injection records dating back to 2011. Police arrested the Danca, who owns the home.

Bradenton police ask anyone who has received treatment from Danca to call the Florida Department of Health at (727)552-1145. Anyone with information on the investigation is asked to call (941)932-9300.

The investigation is ongoing.

