Bradenton woman arrested for running counterfeit Botox clinic

(Photo: Mitchell, Samantha)

SARASOTA, Fla. -- Bradenton police are looking for anyone who was a client of Diane D’anca. The former cosmetologist is arrested for practicing medicine without a license.

Bradenton police say D’anca injected hundreds of clients with counterfeit Botox over the last seven years.

Neighbors say she kept to herself, but Bradenton police say that’s because in a back bedroom of her home on the 3200 block and 63rd Street West, D’anca was running a counterfeit Botox clinic.

“I would never put that much trust in anyone, especially in a private home, to have something like that done knowing she didn’t have a license,” said Becky Wittenmyer, a neighbor from across the street. "That's crazy."

“We know for a fact there are over 100 clients,” said Lt. Brian Thiers, Bradenton Police Department.

Police say D’anca bought the counterfeit Botox from Canada and London. It wasn’t regulated by the FDA but investigators say she told patients it was “Botox."

She’d been injecting clients dating back to 2011 without a medical license.

Thiers said, “We want these people to know if you received treatment from her. They are victims.”

Police found medical equipment and clients’ medical records.

“One victim paid $36,000 to this woman over several years,” added Thiers.

Police are going through D’anca’s “detailed” patient and financial records.

Plastic surgeon Dr. Scott Engel with Sarasota Plastic Surgery Center says just because Botox is a non-invasive procedure doesn’t mean anyone can do it.

“The problem is if it’s done inexperienced hands it can have catastrophic results," he said. "People can have issues in muscle drooping, or problems with their vision.”

Engel says strict guidelines allow only a physician, nurse practitioner or physician assistant to give injections.

It “seems like an easy procedure, but it takes years of experience with the nuances, understanding facial anatomy, how people’s face move and the aging process to give safe results and effective results.”

Police ask anyone who may have been victim to call police and help build a stronger case against D’anca.

Thiers said D’anca is “a person who is a manipulator, a liar and doesn’t trust the processes in place to protect people."

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email tips@wtsp.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2018 WTSP-TV