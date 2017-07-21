Bradenton woman charged with theft from 73-year-old

Carrie Stanfield, 36, is charged with theft from a person 65 years or older. (Photo: Sarasota County Sheriff's Office)

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office charged a Bradenton woman with felony theft after she stole more than $82,000 from a 73-year-old family friend.

Carrie Stanfield, 36, is charged with theft from a person 65 years or older.

On Wednesday, authorities released Stanfield on $20,000 bond.

Detectives began their investigation in February when the victim reported she was missing thousands of the dollars. Due to medical issues, the victim signed over power of attorney to Stanfield, and asked she attend civil proceedings and take care of medical costs on the victim’s behalf.

The victim received notification on Feb. 13 that her account was missing more than $82,000.

Detectives learned Stanfield made dozens of withdrawals and purchases from businesses, including Amazon, Wal-Mart and Publix. Investigators also recovered payments Stanfield made to cell phone carrier, insurance company and other service providers.

Go to the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office’s website for more information.

© 2017 WTSP-TV