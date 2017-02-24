Brandon man arrested in 2015 fatal hit-and-run

A Brandon man was arrested Friday in a 2015 hit-and-run that killed a Tampa man, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

David Chase Tucker, 26, is being held without bail at the Hillsborough County Jail.

About 11:06 p.m. on Jan 27, 2015, Joshua Andrew Contreras, 24, of Tampa had parked his disabled Chevrolet pickup on the shoulder of westbound Interstate 4 east of U.S. 301. He was standing near the rear of the vehicle when he was struck by a 2014 Nissan Altima driven by Tucker, troopers said.

Contreras died at the scene. Tucker drove on without stopping, troopers said.

Debris left at the scene allowed investigators to narrow down the make and model of the car. Law enforcement officials put out a call for tips via Crime Stoppers.

The Nissan, a rented vehicle, was later found burned in Miami.

Evidence from the vehicle and tips received by troopers helped investigators build a case against Tucker, who was arrested and charged with leaving the scene of a fatal crash and tampering with/destroying evidence.

