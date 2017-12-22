Brooksville man arrested for hitting dogs with chairs, shovel

(Photo: Hernando Co. Sheriff's Office)

BROOKSVILLE, Fla. – A 61-year-old Brooksville man was arrested Wednesday after neighbors said they witnessed him hitting his dogs.

HCSO Animal Enforcement Officer Mandy Rowe responded to calls on December 11 that Ronald Demille Jr. was hitting his dogs with chairs and other objects outside his home on Evergreen Avenue. In later interviews, witnesses told Rowe that they saw Demille hit the dogs with a shovel between six and eight times.

After completing her interviews on December 15, Rowe found there were 10 pit bulls owned by Demille on the property, and neighbors say he was hitting the dogs because they were fighting.

Rowe found there was probable cause to obtain a warrant charging Demille with three counts of Animal Cruelty. In addition to the charges, the warrant also said Demille was to have no contact with dogs or any animals.

All 10 dogs on Demille’s property were taken to Hernando County Animal Services.

Have a news tip? Email tips@wtsp.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

