Brooksville man arrested for meth lab

Police siren (Photo: KUSA)

A Brooksville man was arrested Thursday on charges related to running a methamphetamine lab, according to the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office.

Aaron Buckner, 36, faces possession and manufacturing charges after deputies were tipped off to the presence of a possible lab by a family member living at Buckner’s residence at 16362 Cherokee Road. Upon arrival, police observed items consistent with the manufacture of methamphetamine and assisted experts with Hernando County Fire Rescue in the dismantling of the lab without incident.

Buckner’s bond was set at $23,000.

© 2017 WTSP-TV